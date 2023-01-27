Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Altice USA Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] closed the trading session at $4.75 on 01/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.70, while the highest price level was $4.96. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Altice USA Announces Successful Pricing of New Term Loan.

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) (“Altice USA”), today announces that its wholly owned subsidiary CSC Holdings, LLC (“CSC”) successfully priced and allocated a new $2 billion 5-year Senior Secured Term Loan B (the “Senior Secured Term Loan B”) under its existing credit agreement originally dated as of October 9, 2015, as amended, restated, modified or supplemented from time to time. The Senior Secured Term Loan B will mature on the date that is the earlier of (i) January 15, 2028 and (ii) April 15, 2027 if, as of such date, any September 2019 Term Loans (as defined in the Eleventh Amendment) are still outstanding, unless the September 2019 Term Loan Maturity Date (as defined in the Eleventh Amendment) has been extended to a date falling after January 15, 2028. The proceeds from this new Senior Secured Term Loan B are expected to be used to refinance in part (including by way of cashless roll) the outstanding principal amount of CSC’s March 2017 Term Loans (as defined in the Fourth Amendment) and October 2018 Incremental Term Loans (as defined in the Sixth Amendment).

The new Senior Secured Term Loan B will bear interest at a rate per annum equal to the Term SOFR rate plus a margin of 4.50% per annum. As a result, the average cost of debt for CSC is expected to increase from 5.1% to 5.3% and the weighted average life of CSC’s debt has been extended from 5.8 to 6.0 years on a pro forma basis as of September 30, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.26 percent and weekly performance of 3.04 percent. The stock has been moved at -57.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -24.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.92M shares, ATUS reached to a volume of 4217439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATUS shares is $8.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $7 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Altice USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on ATUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATUS in the course of the last twelve months was 2.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

ATUS stock trade performance evaluation

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.04. With this latest performance, ATUS shares gained by 8.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.23 for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.44, while it was recorded at 4.80 for the last single week of trading, and 7.89 for the last 200 days.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.19 and a Gross Margin at +48.77. Altice USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.81.

Altice USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,229 million, or 59.80% of ATUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATUS stocks are: CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 34,640,405, which is approximately 10.439% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,834,390 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $108.46 million in ATUS stocks shares; and HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $71.25 million in ATUS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altice USA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Altice USA Inc. [NYSE:ATUS] by around 37,249,787 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 36,430,590 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 185,150,698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 258,831,075 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATUS stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,112,911 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 5,478,466 shares during the same period.