Tuniu Corporation [TOUR] is 89.40% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tuniu Corporation [NASDAQ: TOUR] surged by $0.53 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.88 during the day while it closed the day at $2.86. The company report on December 14, 2022 that Tuniu Has Regained Compliance with Nasdaq’s Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

Tuniu Corporation (Nasdaq: TOUR) (“Tuniu” or the “Company”), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced that it has received a notification letter (the “Compliance Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market Inc. (“Nasdaq”) dated December 13, 2022, informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”).

As previously announced, Tuniu received a notification letter (the “Deficiency Notice”) from the Nasdaq dated September 19, 2022 indicating that the closing bid price for the Company’s American depositary shares (the “ADSs”) was below the minimum bid price of $1.00 required for continued listing under the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) for 30 consecutive business days. According to the Deficiency Notice, if at any time during the 180 day compliance period, the closing bid price of the Company’s ADSs is at least $1.00 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, the Nasdaq will provide the Company written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed. According to the Compliance Notice, the closing bid price of the Company’s ADSs has been at $1.00 per ADS or greater for 10 consecutive business days from November 29 through December 12, 2022, and the Company has regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement and the matter is closed.

Tuniu Corporation stock has also gained 57.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TOUR stock has inclined by 341.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 134.43% and gained 89.40% year-on date.

The market cap for TOUR stock reached $287.40 million, with 123.76 million shares outstanding and 94.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, TOUR reached a trading volume of 3862514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tuniu Corporation [TOUR]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Tuniu Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2017, representing the official price target for Tuniu Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tuniu Corporation is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35.

TOUR stock trade performance evaluation

Tuniu Corporation [TOUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 57.14. With this latest performance, TOUR shares gained by 71.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 134.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 134.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.19 for Tuniu Corporation [TOUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.64, while it was recorded at 2.40 for the last single week of trading, and 0.98 for the last 200 days.

Tuniu Corporation [TOUR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Tuniu Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tuniu Corporation [TOUR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TOUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tuniu Corporation go to -0.01%.

Tuniu Corporation [TOUR]: Insider Ownership positions

7 institutional holders increased their position in Tuniu Corporation [NASDAQ:TOUR] by around 903,968 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 198,164 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 10,795,339 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,897,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOUR stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 257,330 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 69,853 shares during the same period.