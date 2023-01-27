TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS] moved up 20.51: Why It’s Important

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [NASDAQ: MEDS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 20.51% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 19.41%. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Bonum Health(TM), LLC (a TRxADE HEALTH Company) Reaffirms its Commitment to Independent Pharmacies and Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs) with its Novel Telemedicine Services Model.

TRxADE HEALTH, INC. (NASDAQ:MEDS)(“TRxADE” or the “Company”) an integrated drug procurement, delivery, and healthcare platform, today announced that Bonum Health, a Digital Healthcare business subsidiary, has signed a preferred telemedicine services agreement with an independent group purchasing organization (GPO) which will provide deep discounts to access Bonum Health’s service platform for 100+ pharmacies and their patient’s in the northeastern part of the United States.

The Company, which offers nationwide telemedicine services in all 50 states for humans and select states for pets, has grown its presence with independent pharmacies by promoting telemedicine services to its patient base. Dr. Shafaat Pirani, PharmD, BCGP, Chief Clinical and Compliance Officer for TRxADE states, “We have seen an increase in interest among the independent pharmacy community who are looking to diversify their service offerings to patients by providing affordable access to telehealth solutions for the growing uninsured and under-insured patient population. In most states, pharmacists are not recognized as Providers with prescriptive authority, and must therefore submit medication recommendations to the prescriber, which often leads to delays in therapy which may lead to adverse outcomes for patients. The ability to connect a patient with a telemedicine provider using our mobile application, for a simple medication refill or to prescribe an acute course of antibiotics or steroids for an infection, is the type of convenience we believe patients are seeking in today’s digital environment.”.

Over the last 12 months, MEDS stock dropped by -75.77%. The one-year TRxADE HEALTH Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 79.11. The average equity rating for MEDS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.36 million, with 8.25 million shares outstanding and 4.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 247.43K shares, MEDS stock reached a trading volume of 4618267 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MEDS shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MEDS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MEDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

MEDS Stock Performance Analysis:

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.41. With this latest performance, MEDS shares gained by 17.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MEDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.42 for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4720, while it was recorded at 0.4099 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1652 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TRxADE HEALTH Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.11 and a Gross Margin at +47.99. TRxADE HEALTH Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.75.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.33.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [MEDS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.20% of MEDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MEDS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 179,271, which is approximately 5.117% of the company’s market cap and around 27.80% of the total institutional ownership; B. RILEY WEALTH ADVISORS, INC., holding 85,136 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40000.0 in MEDS stocks shares; and RIDGEWOOD INVESTMENTS LLC, currently with $29000.0 in MEDS stock with ownership of nearly -69.145% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TRxADE HEALTH Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in TRxADE HEALTH Inc. [NASDAQ:MEDS] by around 34,124 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 180,366 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 226,137 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 440,627 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MEDS stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,969 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 13,195 shares during the same period.