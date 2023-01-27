Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC] is -22.02% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tritium DCFC Limited [NASDAQ: DCFC] closed the trading session at $1.31 on 01/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.28, while the highest price level was $1.40. The company report on January 23, 2023 that Tritium Delivers First Fast Chargers to evyve for Planned 10,000 Charger Network.

Evyve Charger.

Tritium, a global leader in direct current (DC) fast chargers for electric vehicles (EVs), has executed an agreement with evyve, an EV charging network in the UK, to become the network’s preferred fast charger technology provider.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.02 percent and weekly performance of -4.38 percent. The stock has been moved at -78.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -43.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, DCFC reached to a volume of 2609596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DCFC shares is $8.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DCFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Tritium DCFC Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Tritium DCFC Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on DCFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tritium DCFC Limited is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for DCFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48.

DCFC stock trade performance evaluation

Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.38. With this latest performance, DCFC shares dropped by -16.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.55 for Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4628, while it was recorded at 1.3700 for the last single week of trading, and 4.9705 for the last 200 days.

Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC] shares currently have an operating margin of -103.35 and a Gross Margin at -2.24. Tritium DCFC Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -148.64.

Tritium DCFC Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $63 million, or 32.40% of DCFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DCFC stocks are: VARLEY HOLDINGS PTY LTD with ownership of 21,599,977, which is approximately -2.323% of the company’s market cap and around 51.74% of the total institutional ownership; RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC, holding 15,564,378 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.39 million in DCFC stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $4.6 million in DCFC stock with ownership of nearly 49.845% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tritium DCFC Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Tritium DCFC Limited [NASDAQ:DCFC] by around 4,534,405 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 969,480 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 42,814,811 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,318,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DCFC stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,489,942 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 74,537 shares during the same period.