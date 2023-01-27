Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] gain 0.78% so far this year. What now?

Tractor Supply Company [NASDAQ: TSCO] gained 6.03% or 12.9 points to close at $226.72 with a heavy trading volume of 2293783 shares. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Tractor Supply Company Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results; Provides Robust Fiscal 2023 Outlook.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today reported record financial results for its fourth quarter (14 weeks) and fiscal year (53 weeks) ended December 31, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005793/en/.

It opened the trading session at $230.92, the shares rose to $235.36 and dropped to $217.48, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TSCO points out that the company has recorded 21.29% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -36.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, TSCO reached to a volume of 2293783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tractor Supply Company [TSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSCO shares is $237.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Tractor Supply Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Tractor Supply Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $252 to $237, while Truist kept a Buy rating on TSCO stock. On October 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TSCO shares from 250 to 240.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tractor Supply Company is set at 6.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96.

Trading performance analysis for TSCO stock

Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.60. With this latest performance, TSCO shares gained by 4.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.63 for Tractor Supply Company [TSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 218.56, while it was recorded at 216.59 for the last single week of trading, and 203.91 for the last 200 days.

Tractor Supply Company [TSCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.76 and a Gross Margin at +33.05. Tractor Supply Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.71.

Tractor Supply Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Tractor Supply Company [TSCO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tractor Supply Company go to 10.51%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tractor Supply Company [TSCO]

There are presently around $21,247 million, or 88.70% of TSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,894,973, which is approximately 0.231% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,829,816 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.46 billion in TSCO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.04 billion in TSCO stock with ownership of nearly -1.044% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tractor Supply Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 455 institutional holders increased their position in Tractor Supply Company [NASDAQ:TSCO] by around 8,927,990 shares. Additionally, 459 investors decreased positions by around 7,200,030 shares, while 171 investors held positions by with 77,585,317 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,713,337 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSCO stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,017,068 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 1,679,700 shares during the same period.