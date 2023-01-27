The Sherwin-Williams Company [SHW] moved down -8.92: Why It’s Important

The Sherwin-Williams Company [NYSE: SHW] loss -8.92% on the last trading session, reaching $225.06 price per share at the time. The company report on January 26, 2023 that The Sherwin-Williams Company Reports 2022 Year-End and Fourth Quarter Financial Results.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) announced its financial results for the year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. All comparisons are to the full year and fourth quarter of the prior year, unless otherwise noted.

The Sherwin-Williams Company represents 257.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $55.71 billion with the latest information. SHW stock price has been found in the range of $219.07 to $230.28.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, SHW reached a trading volume of 7701929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Sherwin-Williams Company [SHW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHW shares is $262.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHW stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for The Sherwin-Williams Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2022, representing the official price target for The Sherwin-Williams Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $313 to $292, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on SHW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Sherwin-Williams Company is set at 8.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHW in the course of the last twelve months was 168.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for SHW stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company [SHW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.96. With this latest performance, SHW shares dropped by -7.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.90 for The Sherwin-Williams Company [SHW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 243.61, while it was recorded at 242.57 for the last single week of trading, and 240.81 for the last 200 days.

The Sherwin-Williams Company [SHW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Sherwin-Williams Company [SHW] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.36 and a Gross Margin at +42.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 61.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.08.

The Sherwin-Williams Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

The Sherwin-Williams Company [SHW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Sherwin-Williams Company go to 11.08%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Sherwin-Williams Company [SHW]

There are presently around $44,900 million, or 79.20% of SHW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,799,247, which is approximately 0.126% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,299,036 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.67 billion in SHW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.32 billion in SHW stock with ownership of nearly -4.17% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Sherwin-Williams Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 561 institutional holders increased their position in The Sherwin-Williams Company [NYSE:SHW] by around 15,063,699 shares. Additionally, 631 investors decreased positions by around 16,119,866 shares, while 206 investors held positions by with 168,318,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,502,149 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHW stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,004,654 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 2,461,712 shares during the same period.