The Home Depot Inc. [HD] is -0.65% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE: HD] price plunged by -1.09 percent to reach at -$3.45. The company report on January 26, 2023 that 211 Glendale: The Home Depot Foundation Combats Veteran Homelessness in Detroit.

Originally published on Built From Scratch

The Home Depot Foundation, in partnership with Community Solutions, Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries and Rocket Community Fund, recently announced the conversion of 60 transitional units into permanent housing units for veterans exiting homelessness in Detroit, Michigan.

A sum of 3553074 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.03M shares. The Home Depot Inc. shares reached a high of $319.26 and dropped to a low of $312.53 until finishing in the latest session at $313.81.

The one-year HD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.23. The average equity rating for HD stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Home Depot Inc. [HD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $341.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The Home Depot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for The Home Depot Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Home Depot Inc. is set at 7.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 247.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 122.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

HD Stock Performance Analysis:

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.94. With this latest performance, HD shares dropped by -1.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.33 for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 320.12, while it was recorded at 315.85 for the last single week of trading, and 300.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Home Depot Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Home Depot Inc. [HD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.24 and a Gross Margin at +32.05. The Home Depot Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.87.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2,050.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.07.

The Home Depot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

HD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Home Depot Inc. go to 4.95%.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $222,974 million, or 71.70% of HD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 94,440,614, which is approximately 1.083% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 71,476,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.43 billion in HD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $13.71 billion in HD stock with ownership of nearly -4.844% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Home Depot Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,586 institutional holders increased their position in The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE:HD] by around 26,439,334 shares. Additionally, 1,391 investors decreased positions by around 22,882,805 shares, while 357 investors held positions by with 661,214,954 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 710,537,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HD stock had 178 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,199,467 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 1,595,871 shares during the same period.