The Benchmark Company lifts Amesite Inc. [AMST] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Amesite Inc. [NASDAQ: AMST] jumped around 0.0 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.28 at the close of the session, up 0.43%. The company report on January 25, 2023 that Amesite Launches Case Study Video Highlighting the Delivery of Successful, Full Scale, Global Enterprise Learning Solution for EWIE Group of Companies.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The case study video features Kasey Braun, Training and Quality Manager at EGC. “Amesite’s technology relieves administrative headaches and ultimately allows us to do our jobs well,” said Mr. Braun. “The intuitive dashboards and powerful analytics tools make managing and upskilling teams all over the world simple.”.

Amesite Inc. stock is now 60.48% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMST Stock saw the intraday high of $0.40 and lowest of $0.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.05, which means current price is +116.15% above from all time high which was touched on 01/19/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 832.03K shares, AMST reached a trading volume of 4855998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amesite Inc. [AMST]?

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Amesite Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 28, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amesite Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

How has AMST stock performed recently?

Amesite Inc. [AMST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.99. With this latest performance, AMST shares gained by 27.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.68 for Amesite Inc. [AMST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2472, while it was recorded at 0.2722 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4067 for the last 200 days.

Amesite Inc. [AMST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Amesite Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.20 and a Current Ratio set at 11.20.

Insider trade positions for Amesite Inc. [AMST]

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.50% of AMST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMST stocks are: WARBERG ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 417,850, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 31.42% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 400,004 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in AMST stocks shares; and TELEMUS CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $0.11 million in AMST stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amesite Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Amesite Inc. [NASDAQ:AMST] by around 1,030,642 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 94,775 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 648,008 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,773,425 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMST stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,023,880 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 31,430 shares during the same period.