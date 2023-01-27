Teradyne Inc. [TER] Stock trading around $103.67 per share: What’s Next?

Teradyne Inc. [NASDAQ: TER] price surged by 0.22 percent to reach at $0.23. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Universal Robots Reports Record Revenue Despite Global Uncertainty.

Universal Robots, the Danish collaborative robot (cobot) company, has reported Q4 revenue of USD 85 million, bringing 2022 annual revenue to USD 326 million, up 5% on 2021. On a constant currency basis, growth over the year was 12%.

A sum of 3940444 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.57M shares. Teradyne Inc. shares reached a high of $104.97 and dropped to a low of $98.255 until finishing in the latest session at $103.67.

The one-year TER stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.06. The average equity rating for TER stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Teradyne Inc. [TER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TER shares is $104.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TER stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Teradyne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Teradyne Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teradyne Inc. is set at 3.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for TER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for TER in the course of the last twelve months was 31.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

TER Stock Performance Analysis:

Teradyne Inc. [TER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.46. With this latest performance, TER shares gained by 19.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.26 for Teradyne Inc. [TER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.62, while it was recorded at 102.23 for the last single week of trading, and 93.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teradyne Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teradyne Inc. [TER] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.64 and a Gross Margin at +59.37. Teradyne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.19.

Teradyne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

TER Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teradyne Inc. go to -3.83%.

Teradyne Inc. [TER] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,806 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,896,515, which is approximately -1.008% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,688,257 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.32 billion in TER stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.03 billion in TER stock with ownership of nearly 1.218% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teradyne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 310 institutional holders increased their position in Teradyne Inc. [NASDAQ:TER] by around 12,304,955 shares. Additionally, 334 investors decreased positions by around 14,113,084 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 126,048,024 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,466,063 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TER stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,052,408 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 2,106,080 shares during the same period.