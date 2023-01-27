TD SYNNEX Corporation [SNX] gain 8.25% so far this year. What now?

TD SYNNEX Corporation [NYSE: SNX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.97% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.15%. The company report on January 25, 2023 that TD SYNNEX Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent Share Repurchase.

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) (“TD SYNNEX” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of a secondary public offering of 4,500,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $97.00 per share. All of the shares in the offering are being sold by certain entities managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (the “Selling Stockholders”). The offering is expected to close on or about January 30, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 675,000 shares of common stock from the Selling Stockholders. TD SYNNEX will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares by the Selling Stockholders in the offering.

In addition, the Company has agreed to purchase from the underwriters 900,000 shares of common stock that are the subject of the offering at the offering price (the “Concurrent Share Repurchase”) under the Company’s existing $1 billion share repurchase program. The Company plans to fund the Concurrent Share Repurchase from existing cash on hand. The underwriters will not receive any underwriting discounts for the shares being repurchased by the Company.

Over the last 12 months, SNX stock rose by 2.38%. The one-year TD SYNNEX Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.22. The average equity rating for SNX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.52 billion, with 95.11 million shares outstanding and 84.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 254.17K shares, SNX stock reached a trading volume of 3324874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TD SYNNEX Corporation [SNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNX shares is $128.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for TD SYNNEX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for TD SYNNEX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $119, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on SNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TD SYNNEX Corporation is set at 3.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNX in the course of the last twelve months was 228.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

SNX Stock Performance Analysis:

TD SYNNEX Corporation [SNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.15. With this latest performance, SNX shares gained by 7.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.95 for TD SYNNEX Corporation [SNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.75, while it was recorded at 107.77 for the last single week of trading, and 96.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TD SYNNEX Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TD SYNNEX Corporation [SNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.04 and a Gross Margin at +5.78. TD SYNNEX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.04.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.27.

TD SYNNEX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

SNX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TD SYNNEX Corporation go to 9.51%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation [SNX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,318 million, or 86.40% of SNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNX stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 42,601,585, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,024,829 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $617.66 million in SNX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $432.19 million in SNX stock with ownership of nearly 2.047% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TD SYNNEX Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in TD SYNNEX Corporation [NYSE:SNX] by around 1,888,478 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 3,121,669 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 76,120,915 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,131,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNX stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 342,319 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 355,696 shares during the same period.