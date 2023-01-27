Suzano S.A. [SUZ] is -2.92% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Suzano S.A. [NYSE: SUZ] slipped around -0.27 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.97 at the close of the session, down -2.92%. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Suzano at China International Import Expo 2022.

Showcasing its open innovation eco-system and new bio-based solutions to reinforce its commitment to China.

Suzano, the world’s largest hardwood pulp producer, will make another appearance at the China International Import Expo 2022 from November 05 to November 10, but now with its open innovation eco-system and new bio-based solutions to reinforce its commitment to support China’s transition towards low-carbon economy.

Suzano S.A. stock is now -2.92% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SUZ Stock saw the intraday high of $9.13 and lowest of $8.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.68, which means current price is +0.56% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, SUZ reached a trading volume of 2786891 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Suzano S.A. [SUZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUZ shares is $13.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Suzano S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Suzano S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suzano S.A. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42.

How has SUZ stock performed recently?

Suzano S.A. [SUZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.68. With this latest performance, SUZ shares dropped by -1.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.52 for Suzano S.A. [SUZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.78, while it was recorded at 9.13 for the last single week of trading, and 9.64 for the last 200 days.

Suzano S.A. [SUZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Suzano S.A. [SUZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.36 and a Gross Margin at +47.10. Suzano S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.06.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 77.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.81.

Earnings analysis for Suzano S.A. [SUZ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SUZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suzano S.A. go to 10.30%.

Insider trade positions for Suzano S.A. [SUZ]

Positions in Suzano S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Suzano S.A. [NYSE:SUZ] by around 5,274,389 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 3,962,385 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 22,494,858 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,731,632 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUZ stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,300,900 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 930,194 shares during the same period.