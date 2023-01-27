Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS] Is Currently -5.78 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SHLS] plunged by -$1.64 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $29.21 during the day while it closed the day at $26.72. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

– Inaugural report highlights company’s accomplishments and approach to ESG strategy –.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stock has also gained 0.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SHLS stock has inclined by 18.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 40.41% and gained 8.31% year-on date.

The market cap for SHLS stock reached $4.36 billion, with 112.97 million shares outstanding and 112.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, SHLS reached a trading volume of 2646058 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHLS shares is $31.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $29 to $37.50, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on SHLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 116.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHLS in the course of the last twelve months was 1210.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

SHLS stock trade performance evaluation

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.23. With this latest performance, SHLS shares gained by 6.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.96 for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.38, while it was recorded at 28.15 for the last single week of trading, and 21.09 for the last 200 days.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.07 and a Gross Margin at +34.67. Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.10.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,008 million, or 94.60% of SHLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHLS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,214,781, which is approximately -15.448% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 9,656,427 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $258.02 million in SHLS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $180.31 million in SHLS stock with ownership of nearly 0.224% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ:SHLS] by around 23,581,057 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 26,082,202 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 62,907,023 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,570,282 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHLS stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,927,728 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,974,712 shares during the same period.