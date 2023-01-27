Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] moved down -3.06: Why It’s Important

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [NYSE: SAND] closed the trading session at $6.01 on 01/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.98, while the highest price level was $6.215. The company report on January 11, 2023 that Sandstorm Gold Royalties Announces Record Sales and Revenue in 2022.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (“Sandstorm Gold Royalties” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) is pleased to report that the Company sold approximately 82,400 attributable gold equivalent ounces1 and realized preliminary revenue2 of $148.7 million for the full 2022 year, both representing a record for the Company (67,548 attributable gold equivalent ounces and $114.9 million in revenue for the comparable period in 2021). Preliminary cost of sales, excluding depletion2 for the full 2022 year was $23.4 million resulting in cash operating margins1 of approximately $1,511 per attributable gold equivalent ounce1 ($16.8 million and $1,539 per attributable gold equivalent ounce for the comparable period in 2021, respectively).

During the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company sold approximately 21,800 attributable gold equivalent ounces1 and realized preliminary revenue2 of $38.4 million (16,586 attributable gold equivalent ounces and $29.8 million in revenue for the comparable period in 2021). Preliminary cost of sales, excluding depletion2 for the three month period was $5.5 million resulting in cash operating margins1 of approximately $1,493 per attributable gold equivalent ounce1 ($3.7 million and $1,574 per attributable gold equivalent ounce for the comparable period in 2021, respectively).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.26 percent and weekly performance of 2.04 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, SAND reached to a volume of 2456076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAND shares is $8.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAND stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $9.50 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stock. On February 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for SAND shares from 6.50 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27.

SAND stock trade performance evaluation

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.04. With this latest performance, SAND shares gained by 12.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.77 for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.43, while it was recorded at 6.05 for the last single week of trading, and 5.92 for the last 200 days.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.61 and a Gross Margin at +53.84. Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.30.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $722 million, or 60.13% of SAND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAND stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 28,742,265, which is approximately 40.74% of the company’s market cap and around 3.88% of the total institutional ownership; PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD., holding 7,890,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.42 million in SAND stocks shares; and ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD, currently with $40.55 million in SAND stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [NYSE:SAND] by around 41,535,078 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 6,435,950 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 72,107,098 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,078,126 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAND stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,346,299 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 3,146,359 shares during the same period.