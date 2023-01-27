Robert W. Baird lifts Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GOOS] traded at a low on 01/26/23, posting a -0.36 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $22.19. The company report on January 25, 2023 that Canada Goose to Host Investor Day on February 7, 2023.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (“Canada Goose” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GOOS, TSX: GOOS) today announced that the Company will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the Company’s headquarters in Toronto. The event will focus on the Company’s long-term strategic initiatives and financial outlook with presentations and a question-and-answers session with Canada Goose’s executive management team.

The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET with formal remarks and Q&A expected to end no later than 3pm with cocktails to follow. Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only and advance registration is required. A live video broadcast of the event can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website, http://investor.canadagoose.com. An archived replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live event.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2881072 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stands at 4.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.81%.

The market cap for GOOS stock reached $3.05 billion, with 105.33 million shares outstanding and 54.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, GOOS reached a trading volume of 2881072 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOS shares is $19.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $59 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on GOOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOOS in the course of the last twelve months was 45.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has GOOS stock performed recently?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.14. With this latest performance, GOOS shares gained by 28.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.69 for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.08, while it was recorded at 21.79 for the last single week of trading, and 19.06 for the last 200 days.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.48 and a Gross Margin at +59.47. Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.58.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.64.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. go to 28.20%.

Insider trade positions for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS]

There are presently around $999 million, or 89.51% of GOOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOOS stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 8,605,295, which is approximately -7.971% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,074,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90.42 million in GOOS stocks shares; and MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE, currently with $85.35 million in GOOS stock with ownership of nearly -2.729% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GOOS] by around 5,282,816 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 6,732,542 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 33,013,203 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,028,561 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOOS stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,796,898 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,335,496 shares during the same period.