R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] Stock trading around $13.81 per share: What’s Next?

R1 RCM Inc. [NASDAQ: RCM] surged by $0.16 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $14.13 during the day while it closed the day at $13.81. The company report on January 26, 2023 that R1 RCM to Release Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on February 16.

R1’s management team will host a conference call on February 16 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and business outlook. To participate, please dial 888-330-2022 (646-960-0690 outside the U.S. and Canada) using conference code number 5681952. A live webcast and replay of the call will be available at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at r1rcm.com.

R1 RCM Inc. stock has also gained 5.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RCM stock has declined by -19.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -42.05% and gained 26.12% year-on date.

The market cap for RCM stock reached $5.77 billion, with 417.70 million shares outstanding and 303.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.39M shares, RCM reached a trading volume of 2616355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCM shares is $15.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for R1 RCM Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2022, representing the official price target for R1 RCM Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on RCM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for R1 RCM Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

RCM stock trade performance evaluation

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.99. With this latest performance, RCM shares gained by 26.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.86 for R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.64, while it was recorded at 13.45 for the last single week of trading, and 18.61 for the last 200 days.

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

R1 RCM Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for R1 RCM Inc. go to -2.50%.

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,601 million, or 85.10% of RCM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCM stocks are: NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL, L.L.C. with ownership of 94,373,743, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C., holding 94,373,743 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.3 billion in RCM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $229.22 million in RCM stock with ownership of nearly 3.801% of the company’s market capitalization.

162 institutional holders increased their position in R1 RCM Inc. [NASDAQ:RCM] by around 230,464,815 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 9,068,408 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 93,636,141 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 333,169,364 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCM stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 206,812,054 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,702,353 shares during the same period.