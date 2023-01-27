Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] Stock trading around $237.00 per share: What’s Next?

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE: PXD] closed the trading session at $237.00 on 01/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $232.85, while the highest price level was $239.80. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings News Release Date and Conference Call.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (“Pioneer”) (NYSE:PXD) today announced its fourth quarter 2022 earnings news release is scheduled to be issued after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the fourth quarter results. Instructions on how to listen to the call and view the accompanying presentation are shown below.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.77 percent and weekly performance of -0.58 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, PXD reached to a volume of 2287348 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PXD shares is $277.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PXD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Pioneer Natural Resources Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pioneer Natural Resources Company is set at 7.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for PXD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for PXD in the course of the last twelve months was 11.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.58. With this latest performance, PXD shares gained by 3.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.01 for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 234.34, while it was recorded at 238.36 for the last single week of trading, and 240.81 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.62 and a Gross Margin at +38.25. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.82.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.08.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PXD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company go to 21.51%.

There are presently around $51,404 million, or 92.50% of PXD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PXD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,283,043, which is approximately 2.722% of the company’s market cap and around 0.66% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 19,126,915 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.53 billion in PXD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.53 billion in PXD stock with ownership of nearly -0.023% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pioneer Natural Resources Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 658 institutional holders increased their position in Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE:PXD] by around 14,776,140 shares. Additionally, 487 investors decreased positions by around 16,076,422 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 186,040,762 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,893,324 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PXD stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,334,995 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 2,346,731 shares during the same period.