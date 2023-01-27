Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] Stock trading around $15.56 per share: What’s Next?

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE: PEB] gained 1.04% or 0.16 points to close at $15.56 with a heavy trading volume of 2038825 shares. The company report on January 24, 2023 that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Dividends.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today announced the following tax treatment of the 2022 distributions to holders of the Company’s common and preferred shares.

It opened the trading session at $15.56, the shares rose to $15.69 and dropped to $15.12, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PEB points out that the company has recorded -17.85% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -24.08% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, PEB reached to a volume of 2038825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEB shares is $17.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEB stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $18, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on PEB stock. On August 29, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PEB shares from 26 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEB in the course of the last twelve months was 6.83.

Trading performance analysis for PEB stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.81. With this latest performance, PEB shares gained by 17.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.09 for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.84, while it was recorded at 15.22 for the last single week of trading, and 17.92 for the last 200 days.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.04 and a Gross Margin at -13.57. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.22.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust go to 9.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]

There are presently around $2,236 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,531,929, which is approximately 1.269% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,089,128 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $281.47 million in PEB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $123.13 million in PEB stock with ownership of nearly -0.322% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE:PEB] by around 16,042,856 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 14,837,262 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 112,824,773 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,704,891 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEB stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,357,395 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,037,693 shares during the same period.