Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] stock Downgrade by Raymond James analyst, price target now $28

Old Republic International Corporation [NYSE: ORI] gained 7.57% on the last trading session, reaching $26.57 price per share at the time. The company report on January 26, 2023 that OLD REPUBLIC REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Old Republic International Corporation represents 303.65 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.99 billion with the latest information. ORI stock price has been found in the range of $24.88 to $26.69.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, ORI reached a trading volume of 3276066 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORI shares is $27.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Old Republic International Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Old Republic International Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Old Republic International Corporation is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORI in the course of the last twelve months was 37.30.

Trading performance analysis for ORI stock

Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.30. With this latest performance, ORI shares gained by 9.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.08 for Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.12, while it was recorded at 24.71 for the last single week of trading, and 23.09 for the last 200 days.

Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.18. Old Republic International Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.83.

Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Old Republic International Corporation go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]

There are presently around $5,793 million, or 74.30% of ORI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,617,706, which is approximately -3.09% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,824,424 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $739.29 million in ORI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $688.36 million in ORI stock with ownership of nearly 6.589% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Old Republic International Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 188 institutional holders increased their position in Old Republic International Corporation [NYSE:ORI] by around 9,718,749 shares. Additionally, 242 investors decreased positions by around 13,703,761 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 194,595,162 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,017,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORI stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,474,274 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 2,710,982 shares during the same period.