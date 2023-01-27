Nucor Corporation [NUE] Is Currently 8.39 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Nucor Corporation [NYSE: NUE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.39% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.61%. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Nucor Reports Record Annual Earnings for 2022.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Nucor reports safest and most profitable year in Company history, eclipsing prior records set in 2021.

Fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings per diluted share of $4.89 and $28.79, respectively.

Over the last 12 months, NUE stock rose by 80.30%. The one-year Nucor Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -20.0. The average equity rating for NUE stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $42.81 billion, with 259.10 million shares outstanding and 255.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, NUE stock reached a trading volume of 4128623 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nucor Corporation [NUE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUE shares is $141.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Nucor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $146 to $125. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Nucor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $102, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Underperform rating on NUE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nucor Corporation is set at 5.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for NUE in the course of the last twelve months was 5.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

NUE Stock Performance Analysis:

Nucor Corporation [NUE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.61. With this latest performance, NUE shares gained by 24.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.06 for Nucor Corporation [NUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.85, while it was recorded at 157.57 for the last single week of trading, and 133.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nucor Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nucor Corporation [NUE] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.62 and a Gross Margin at +30.30. Nucor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.63.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 54.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.58.

Nucor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

NUE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nucor Corporation go to -7.50%.

Nucor Corporation [NUE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $34,423 million, or 83.10% of NUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,494,320, which is approximately -1.564% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 27,241,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.63 billion in NUE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.95 billion in NUE stock with ownership of nearly -2.401% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nucor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 452 institutional holders increased their position in Nucor Corporation [NYSE:NUE] by around 6,072,167 shares. Additionally, 538 investors decreased positions by around 9,733,386 shares, while 191 investors held positions by with 186,896,610 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,702,163 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUE stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,149,738 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 674,841 shares during the same period.