Novartis AG [NVS] moved down -3.20: Why It’s Important

Novartis AG [NYSE: NVS] traded at a low on 01/26/23, posting a -3.20 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $89.84. The company report on January 23, 2023 that Sandoz announces agreement to acquire leading antifungal agent Mycamine® from Astellas, reinforcing hospital offering and leading Anti-Infectives portfolio.

Sandoz plans to acquire worldwide product rights for Mycamine® (micafungin sodium) from Astellas.

Acquiring leading global echinocandin, one of three major antifungal classes, will significantly reinforce Sandoz hospital offering and leading anti-infectives portfolio.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2675310 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Novartis AG stands at 2.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.44%.

The market cap for NVS stock reached $216.35 billion, with 2.17 billion shares outstanding and 2.15 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, NVS reached a trading volume of 2675310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Novartis AG [NVS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVS shares is $104.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Novartis AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Novartis AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novartis AG is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVS in the course of the last twelve months was 41.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has NVS stock performed recently?

Novartis AG [NVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.59. With this latest performance, NVS shares dropped by -1.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.84 for Novartis AG [NVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.97, while it was recorded at 91.79 for the last single week of trading, and 85.34 for the last 200 days.

Novartis AG [NVS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Novartis AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Novartis AG [NVS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novartis AG go to 4.20%.

Insider trade positions for Novartis AG [NVS]

There are presently around $16,465 million, or 8.50% of NVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVS stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 21,048,657, which is approximately -6.669% of the company’s market cap and around 9.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 17,453,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.57 billion in NVS stocks shares; and LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P, currently with $1.34 billion in NVS stock with ownership of nearly -3.587% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novartis AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 411 institutional holders increased their position in Novartis AG [NYSE:NVS] by around 6,331,018 shares. Additionally, 552 investors decreased positions by around 24,599,223 shares, while 235 investors held positions by with 152,343,927 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,274,168 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVS stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,643,845 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 1,963,561 shares during the same period.