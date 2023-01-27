New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] stock Downgrade by Keefe Bruyette analyst, price target now $3

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NASDAQ: NYMT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.99% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.45%. The company report on December 12, 2022 that New York Mortgage Trust Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Common Stock Dividend of $0.10 Per Share, and Preferred Stock Dividends.

In addition, the Board declared cash dividends on the Company’s 8.000% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series D Preferred Stock”), 7.875% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series E Preferred Stock”), 6.875% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series F Preferred Stock”) and 7.000% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series G Preferred Stock”) as stated below.

Over the last 12 months, NYMT stock dropped by -16.44%. The one-year New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.03. The average equity rating for NYMT stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.11 billion, with 377.08 million shares outstanding and 366.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, NYMT stock reached a trading volume of 2661734 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYMT shares is $3.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on NYMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

NYMT Stock Performance Analysis:

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.45. With this latest performance, NYMT shares gained by 12.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.33 for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.81, while it was recorded at 3.01 for the last single week of trading, and 2.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into New York Mortgage Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +96.42 and a Gross Margin at +77.37. New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +78.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.75.

NYMT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. go to 6.59%.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $617 million, or 55.20% of NYMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYMT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 65,671,200, which is approximately -2.203% of the company’s market cap and around 1.35% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,414,738 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.56 million in NYMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $44.77 million in NYMT stock with ownership of nearly -0.321% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NASDAQ:NYMT] by around 5,899,051 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 12,573,108 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 183,694,071 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,166,230 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYMT stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 660,321 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 665,827 shares during the same period.