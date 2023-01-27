McCormick & Company Incorporated [MKC] stock Initiated by Exane BNP Paribas analyst, price target now $94

McCormick & Company Incorporated [NYSE: MKC] loss -5.80% on the last trading session, reaching $73.46 price per share at the time. The company report on January 26, 2023 that McCORMICK REPORTS 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2023 OUTLOOK.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC), a global leader in flavor, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended November 30, 2022 and provided its financial outlook for fiscal year 2023.

For fiscal year 2022, sales increased 1% from the prior year and, in constant currency, sales grew 3%. Earnings per share was $2.52 as compared to $2.80 in 2021. Adjusted earnings per share was $2.53 as compared to $3.05 in 2021.

McCormick & Company Incorporated represents 268.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.50 billion with the latest information. MKC stock price has been found in the range of $72.25 to $74.9271.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, MKC reached a trading volume of 3481265 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about McCormick & Company Incorporated [MKC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MKC shares is $83.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MKC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for McCormick & Company Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2022, representing the official price target for McCormick & Company Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $112, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on MKC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McCormick & Company Incorporated is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for MKC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for MKC in the course of the last twelve months was 313.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for MKC stock

McCormick & Company Incorporated [MKC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.16. With this latest performance, MKC shares dropped by -12.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MKC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.57 for McCormick & Company Incorporated [MKC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.28, while it was recorded at 77.23 for the last single week of trading, and 85.40 for the last 200 days.

McCormick & Company Incorporated [MKC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McCormick & Company Incorporated [MKC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.45 and a Gross Margin at +39.67. McCormick & Company Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.95.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.04.

McCormick & Company Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

McCormick & Company Incorporated [MKC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MKC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McCormick & Company Incorporated go to 0.31%.

An analysis of insider ownership at McCormick & Company Incorporated [MKC]

There are presently around $15,696 million, or 88.90% of MKC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MKC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,812,081, which is approximately 1.089% of the company’s market cap and around 0.47% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,106,235 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.55 billion in MKC stocks shares; and STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, currently with $1.23 billion in MKC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in McCormick & Company Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 413 institutional holders increased their position in McCormick & Company Incorporated [NYSE:MKC] by around 9,437,247 shares. Additionally, 416 investors decreased positions by around 5,579,425 shares, while 181 investors held positions by with 198,650,984 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 213,667,656 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MKC stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,186,558 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 1,255,710 shares during the same period.