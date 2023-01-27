Market cap of Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] reaches 21.89B – now what?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE: IR] price plunged by -0.75 percent to reach at -$0.42. The company report on January 23, 2023 that Ingersoll Rand Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, will issue its fourth quarter 2022 earnings release after the market closes on Monday, February 20, 2023.

Ingersoll Rand will also host a live earnings conference call to discuss the fourth quarter results on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 8 a.m. (Eastern Time). To participate in the call, please dial +1-844-200-6205, domestically, or +1-929-526-1599, internationally and use access Code 562071.

A sum of 3739413 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.44M shares. Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares reached a high of $56.29 and dropped to a low of $53.845 until finishing in the latest session at $55.53.

The one-year IR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.35. The average equity rating for IR stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $58.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $58 to $68, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on IR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll Rand Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 34.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

IR Stock Performance Analysis:

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.06. With this latest performance, IR shares gained by 6.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.48 for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.10, while it was recorded at 55.82 for the last single week of trading, and 48.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ingersoll Rand Inc. Fundamentals:

Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

IR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. go to 9.90%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,605 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IR stocks are: T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 63,520,257, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,752,298 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.49 billion in IR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.8 billion in IR stock with ownership of nearly 4.134% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ingersoll Rand Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 246 institutional holders increased their position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE:IR] by around 84,015,234 shares. Additionally, 254 investors decreased positions by around 70,564,067 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 252,492,865 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 407,072,166 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IR stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 65,557,464 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 1,328,119 shares during the same period.