Market cap of Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] reaches 6.06B – now what?

Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE: NVST] closed the trading session at $37.84 on 01/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $37.67, while the highest price level was $38.67. The company report on January 12, 2023 that Envista Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) (“Envista”) will report financial results for its fourth quarter 2022 on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Envista will discuss these results on a conference call on the same day beginning at 2:00 PM PT and lasting approximately one hour.

The call and the accompanying slide presentation will be webcast on the “Investors” section of Envista’s website, www.envistaco.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will remain available until the next quarterly earnings call. You can access the conference call by dialing 800-343-4849 within the U.S. or +1 203-518-9783 outside the U.S. a few minutes before 2:00 PM PT and referencing conference ID #4901375.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.38 percent and weekly performance of 4.67 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, NVST reached to a volume of 2936344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVST shares is $43.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Envista Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $54 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Envista Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on NVST stock. On October 26, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NVST shares from 49 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Envista Holdings Corporation is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVST in the course of the last twelve months was 42.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

NVST stock trade performance evaluation

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.67. With this latest performance, NVST shares gained by 14.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.38 for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.74, while it was recorded at 37.31 for the last single week of trading, and 37.52 for the last 200 days.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.93 and a Gross Margin at +58.72. Envista Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.92.

Envista Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Envista Holdings Corporation go to 10.50%.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,833 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVST stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,809,610, which is approximately -1.451% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,702,756 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $594.19 million in NVST stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $457.0 million in NVST stock with ownership of nearly -25.866% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Envista Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE:NVST] by around 15,281,757 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 20,889,230 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 144,397,568 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 180,568,555 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVST stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,693,640 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 6,393,908 shares during the same period.