Market cap of Cuentas Inc. [CUEN] reaches 12.46M – now what?

Cuentas Inc. [NASDAQ: CUEN] gained 13.23% or 0.1 points to close at $0.82 with a heavy trading volume of 8971594 shares. The company report on January 12, 2023 that Cuentas Appoints New Independent Director to Board.

Lexi Terrero to Join Cuentas Board.

Cuentas, Inc. (NASDAQ CUEN)(NASDAQ:CUENW) (“Cuentas”), a leading fintech provider of mobile financial app and payment solutions today announced the appointment of Lexi Terrero as a new independent director to its Board.

It opened the trading session at $0.7869, the shares rose to $1.11 and dropped to $0.72, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CUEN points out that the company has recorded 67.35% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -446.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, CUEN reached to a volume of 8971594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cuentas Inc. [CUEN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cuentas Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.83.

Trading performance analysis for CUEN stock

Cuentas Inc. [CUEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.98. With this latest performance, CUEN shares gained by 310.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.08 for Cuentas Inc. [CUEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3176, while it was recorded at 0.7467 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5775 for the last 200 days.

Cuentas Inc. [CUEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cuentas Inc. [CUEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1798.48 and a Gross Margin at -284.15. Cuentas Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1809.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -206.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -108.59.

Cuentas Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cuentas Inc. [CUEN]

There are presently around $2 million, or 9.70% of CUEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CUEN stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,623,418, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 40.80% of the total institutional ownership; PLATFORM TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS, holding 500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.41 million in CUEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $94000.0 in CUEN stock with ownership of nearly -3.959% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Cuentas Inc. [NASDAQ:CUEN] by around 2,147,140 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 127,729 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 87,683 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,362,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUEN stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,146,184 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 118,868 shares during the same period.