Market cap of Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] reaches 200.64M – now what?

Asensus Surgical Inc. [AMEX: ASXC] closed the trading session at $0.84 on 01/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.69, while the highest price level was $0.85. The company report on January 23, 2023 that Asensus Surgical Receives CE Mark for Expanded Machine Vision Capabilities.

Expanded Intelligent Surgical Unit™ (ISU™) capabilities include 3D measurement, digital tagging, image enhancement, and enhanced camera control, for our European customers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 142.49 percent and weekly performance of 23.93 percent. The stock has been moved at 84.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 169.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 80.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, ASXC reached to a volume of 5392946 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASXC shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Asensus Surgical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Asensus Surgical Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asensus Surgical Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

ASXC stock trade performance evaluation

Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.93. With this latest performance, ASXC shares gained by 169.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 84.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.45 for Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4484, while it was recorded at 0.7167 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4640 for the last 200 days.

Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] shares currently have an operating margin of -803.98 and a Gross Margin at -171.50. Asensus Surgical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -758.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.86.

Asensus Surgical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.60 and a Current Ratio set at 10.50.

Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24 million, or 12.20% of ASXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,431,792, which is approximately 5.305% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,663,734 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.08 million in ASXC stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $2.29 million in ASXC stock with ownership of nearly -46.004% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Asensus Surgical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Asensus Surgical Inc. [AMEX:ASXC] by around 1,975,506 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 4,566,104 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 21,769,098 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,310,708 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASXC stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 336,365 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,158,358 shares during the same period.