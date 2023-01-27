Market cap of Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] reaches 6.45B – now what?

Alaska Air Group Inc. [NYSE: ALK] gained 0.53% on the last trading session, reaching $51.32 price per share at the time. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Alaska Air Group delivers strong fourth quarter 2022 and full-year results.

Delivered industry-leading full-year adjusted pretax margin of 7.6%; Record annual revenue of $9.6 billion, up 10% versus 2019; Employees hard work recognized with performance-based bonuses totaling 10.5% of annual pay.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2022, and provided an outlook for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023.

Alaska Air Group Inc. represents 126.78 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.45 billion with the latest information. ALK stock price has been found in the range of $49.88 to $51.81.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, ALK reached a trading volume of 2969258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALK shares is $63.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Alaska Air Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Alaska Air Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $75 to $58, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on ALK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alaska Air Group Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALK in the course of the last twelve months was 4.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for ALK stock

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.89. With this latest performance, ALK shares gained by 18.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.10 for Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.08, while it was recorded at 50.40 for the last single week of trading, and 45.49 for the last 200 days.

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.57 and a Gross Margin at +5.44. Alaska Air Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.17.

Alaska Air Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alaska Air Group Inc. go to 19.43%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]

There are presently around $5,057 million, or 79.90% of ALK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,331,247, which is approximately 1.83% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,198,910 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $369.45 million in ALK stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $331.98 million in ALK stock with ownership of nearly 4.011% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alaska Air Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 244 institutional holders increased their position in Alaska Air Group Inc. [NYSE:ALK] by around 9,052,852 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 7,205,900 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 82,279,185 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,537,937 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALK stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,235,060 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 2,158,155 shares during the same period.