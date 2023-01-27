Market Analysts see Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] gaining to $22.50. Time to buy?

Virtu Financial Inc. [NASDAQ: VIRT] slipped around -1.23 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $19.26 at the close of the session, down -6.00%. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Virtu Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results.

Virtu Financial Inc. stock is now -5.63% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VIRT Stock saw the intraday high of $19.92 and lowest of $18.41 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.63, which means current price is +4.62% above from all time high which was touched on 01/10/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, VIRT reached a trading volume of 4793859 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIRT shares is $23.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Virtu Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Virtu Financial Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virtu Financial Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.03.

How has VIRT stock performed recently?

Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.63. With this latest performance, VIRT shares dropped by -7.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.17 for Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.10, while it was recorded at 20.06 for the last single week of trading, and 23.67 for the last 200 days.

Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.69 and a Gross Margin at +49.22. Virtu Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.04.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57.

Earnings analysis for Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Virtu Financial Inc. go to -2.71%.

Insider trade positions for Virtu Financial Inc. [VIRT]

There are presently around $1,642 million, or 93.20% of VIRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,921,564, which is approximately -4.311% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 8,530,964 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $164.31 million in VIRT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $90.18 million in VIRT stock with ownership of nearly -9.803% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Virtu Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Virtu Financial Inc. [NASDAQ:VIRT] by around 7,496,963 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 9,360,406 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 68,388,609 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,245,978 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIRT stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,317,933 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 3,838,293 shares during the same period.