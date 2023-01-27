Market Analysts see Signify Health Inc. [SGFY] gaining to $35. Time to buy?

Signify Health Inc. [NYSE: SGFY] traded at a low on 01/26/23, posting a -0.97 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $28.61. The company report on January 11, 2023 that Signify Health and Prospect Medical Holdings Collaborate to Deliver Coordinated, High-Quality Care.

Prospect’s facilities, Eastern Connecticut Health Network (ECHN) and Waterbury HEALTH, and affiliated providers in Connecticut to participate in a Signify Health-supported ACO designed to achieve superior patient outcomes and success in managing total costs.

Signify Health, Inc [NYSE: SGFY], a leading healthcare platform that leverages advanced analytics, technology and nationwide healthcare networks to create and power value-based payment programs, today announced a new collaboration with Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc., a growing healthcare services company with 16 hospitals serving underserved communities in four states. In 2023, Prospect’s Waterbury HEALTH and Eastern Connecticut Health Network (ECHN) facilities and their affiliated provider network in Connecticut will participate in the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) by joining a Signify-enabled accountable care organization (ACO) to enhance care transformation, manage risk and provide high-quality, coordinated patient care for its traditional Medicare fee-for-service patients.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2247549 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Signify Health Inc. stands at 1.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.76%.

The market cap for SGFY stock reached $6.77 billion, with 235.79 million shares outstanding and 177.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, SGFY reached a trading volume of 2247549 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Signify Health Inc. [SGFY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGFY shares is $29.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Signify Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Signify Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $16, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on SGFY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Signify Health Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGFY in the course of the last twelve months was 333.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has SGFY stock performed recently?

Signify Health Inc. [SGFY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.76. With this latest performance, SGFY shares gained by 0.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 135.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.33 for Signify Health Inc. [SGFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.62, while it was recorded at 28.73 for the last single week of trading, and 22.74 for the last 200 days.

Signify Health Inc. [SGFY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Signify Health Inc. [SGFY] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.34 and a Gross Margin at +40.41. Signify Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.08.

Signify Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Signify Health Inc. [SGFY]

There are presently around $10,094 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGFY stocks are: NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL, L.L.C. with ownership of 139,614,806, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C., holding 139,614,806 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.99 billion in SGFY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $184.61 million in SGFY stock with ownership of nearly 13.323% of the company’s market capitalization.

167 institutional holders increased their position in Signify Health Inc. [NYSE:SGFY] by around 188,775,281 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 28,560,127 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 135,461,075 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 352,796,483 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGFY stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 169,886,338 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 9,829,272 shares during the same period.