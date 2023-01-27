Market Analysts see Raymond James Financial Inc. [RJF] falling to $120. Time to buy?

Raymond James Financial Inc. [NYSE: RJF] closed the trading session at $113.38 on 01/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $112.22, while the highest price level was $120.73. The company report on January 25, 2023 that Raymond James Financial Reports First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Results.

Domestic Private Client Group net new assets(1) of $23.2 billion for the fiscal first quarter, 9.8% annualized growth rate from beginning of period assets.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.11 percent and weekly performance of 0.84 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, RJF reached to a volume of 2722965 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RJF shares is $124.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RJF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Raymond James Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Raymond James Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on RJF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raymond James Financial Inc. is set at 3.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for RJF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.90.

Raymond James Financial Inc. [RJF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.84. With this latest performance, RJF shares gained by 5.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RJF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.47 for Raymond James Financial Inc. [RJF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.49, while it was recorded at 115.68 for the last single week of trading, and 104.47 for the last 200 days.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RJF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Raymond James Financial Inc. go to 17.97%.

There are presently around $18,303 million, or 77.50% of RJF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RJF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,090,804, which is approximately 0.508% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,481,099 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.98 billion in RJF stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $1.54 billion in RJF stock with ownership of nearly -0.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

304 institutional holders increased their position in Raymond James Financial Inc. [NYSE:RJF] by around 11,841,549 shares. Additionally, 312 investors decreased positions by around 9,747,605 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 139,839,543 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,428,697 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RJF stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,581,878 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 822,955 shares during the same period.