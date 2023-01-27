Market Analysts see Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] gaining to $80. Time to buy?

Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE: CAH] gained 2.84% or 2.15 points to close at $77.88 with a heavy trading volume of 2139815 shares. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Cardinal Health Teams Up with Palantir to Deliver a Clinically Integrated Supply Chain Solution.

The platform will combine and analyze datasets for live purchasing decision support of pharmaceuticals.

Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) announced today that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with Palantir Technologies Inc. (Palantir) (NYSE: PLTR), a leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise, to design a solution that will give health systems and hospitals dynamic purchase decision insights in order to quickly improve their bottom line.

It opened the trading session at $75.94, the shares rose to $77.95 and dropped to $75.59, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CAH points out that the company has recorded 34.02% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -56.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, CAH reached to a volume of 2139815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAH shares is $83.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAH stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Cardinal Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $70 to $76. The new note on the price target was released on August 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Cardinal Health Inc. stock. On May 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CAH shares from 55 to 68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardinal Health Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAH in the course of the last twelve months was 7.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for CAH stock

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.18. With this latest performance, CAH shares dropped by -2.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.83 for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.93, while it was recorded at 75.95 for the last single week of trading, and 66.60 for the last 200 days.

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.92 and a Gross Margin at +3.44. Cardinal Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.51.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -172.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.11.

Cardinal Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cardinal Health Inc. go to 10.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]

There are presently around $18,305 million, or 93.00% of CAH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,151,569, which is approximately -4.323% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,680,859 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.23 billion in CAH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.58 billion in CAH stock with ownership of nearly -0.29% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cardinal Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 417 institutional holders increased their position in Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE:CAH] by around 31,236,124 shares. Additionally, 384 investors decreased positions by around 28,870,700 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 174,933,486 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,040,310 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAH stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,051,845 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 2,038,119 shares during the same period.