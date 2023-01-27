Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] gain 1.29% so far this year. What now?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] price plunged by -2.09 percent to reach at -$4.3. The company report on January 24, 2023 that LOWE’S INVITES COMMUNITIES NATIONWIDE TO NOMINATE PROJECTS FOR LOWE’S HOMETOWNS IMPACT PROGRAM.

100 signature projects will be selected from nominations to rebuild or renovate community spaces as Lowe’s continues five-year, $100 million commitment.

As part of its goal to make homes – and hometowns – better for all, Lowe’s today announced it is accepting nominations for the second year of Lowe’s Hometowns, a five-year, $100 million impact program and the company’s largest-ever commitment of its kind. Now through Feb. 20, people across the country are invited to nominate projects for the opportunity to receive a Lowe’s Hometowns grant and help revitalize their communities.

A sum of 3418902 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.21M shares. Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares reached a high of $208.77 and dropped to a low of $201.639 until finishing in the latest session at $201.81.

The one-year LOW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.3. The average equity rating for LOW stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $235.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $210, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on LOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Companies Inc. is set at 5.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 23.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

LOW Stock Performance Analysis:

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.16. With this latest performance, LOW shares dropped by -0.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.71 for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 206.10, while it was recorded at 204.79 for the last single week of trading, and 196.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lowe’s Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.73 and a Gross Margin at +31.58. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.74.

Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

LOW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. go to 9.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $91,982 million, or 78.40% of LOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,016,835, which is approximately -2.738% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,032,049 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.09 billion in LOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.46 billion in LOW stock with ownership of nearly -1.526% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lowe’s Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 950 institutional holders increased their position in Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE:LOW] by around 13,760,556 shares. Additionally, 1,037 investors decreased positions by around 31,072,274 shares, while 325 investors held positions by with 410,954,339 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 455,787,169 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOW stock had 166 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,979,395 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 3,890,972 shares during the same period.