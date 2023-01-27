Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] moved up 0.61: Why It’s Important

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KNX] surged by $0.35 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $57.89 during the day while it closed the day at $57.74. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Results for Fourth Quarter 2022.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX), one of North America’s largest and most diversified freight transportation companies, has released its earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The release is currently available on the Knight-Swift investor relations website: https://investor.knight-swift.com/ and will be filed with the SEC on a Form 8-K.

The company will hold a conference call this afternoon at 4:30 PM EST to further discuss its results of operations for the quarter. The dial in number for this conference call is +1 (888) 886-7786 (Conference ID: 75606529). Slides to accompany this call will be posted on the company’s investor relations website and will be available to download prior to the scheduled conference time. To view the presentation, please visit http://investor.knight-swift.com “Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call Presentation.”.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 3.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KNX stock has inclined by 20.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.07% and gained 10.17% year-on date.

The market cap for KNX stock reached $9.14 billion, with 160.66 million shares outstanding and 144.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, KNX reached a trading volume of 2621368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KNX shares is $62.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna dropped their target price from $64 to $63. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $53, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on KNX stock. On October 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KNX shares from 70 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for KNX in the course of the last twelve months was 12.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

KNX stock trade performance evaluation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.79. With this latest performance, KNX shares gained by 10.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.90 for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.83, while it was recorded at 57.25 for the last single week of trading, and 50.70 for the last 200 days.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.82 and a Gross Margin at +19.88. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. go to 9.31%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,459 million, or 94.50% of KNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KNX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,487,903, which is approximately -0.904% of the company’s market cap and around 10.05% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,471,413 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $835.58 million in KNX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $762.45 million in KNX stock with ownership of nearly 36.028% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 208 institutional holders increased their position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KNX] by around 13,643,547 shares. Additionally, 243 investors decreased positions by around 12,383,486 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 120,466,210 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,493,243 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KNX stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,824,077 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 2,104,242 shares during the same period.