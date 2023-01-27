Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] moved up 3.05: Why It’s Important

Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE: JMIA] gained 3.05% on the last trading session, reaching $4.06 price per share at the time. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Leadership changes, accelerating monetization and reducing operating loss.

Jumia Technologies AG represents 99.88 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $405.50 million with the latest information. JMIA stock price has been found in the range of $3.90 to $4.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, JMIA reached a trading volume of 2753459 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Jumia Technologies AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $8 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Jumia Technologies AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jumia Technologies AG is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for JMIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.85.

Trading performance analysis for JMIA stock

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.56. With this latest performance, JMIA shares gained by 26.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JMIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.09 for Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.92, while it was recorded at 4.02 for the last single week of trading, and 5.89 for the last 200 days.

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] shares currently have an operating margin of -135.07 and a Gross Margin at +56.70. Jumia Technologies AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -127.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.76.

Jumia Technologies AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]

Positions in Jumia Technologies AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE:JMIA] by around 5,380,110 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 3,379,508 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 12,918,721 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,678,339 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JMIA stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,750,938 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,427,169 shares during the same period.