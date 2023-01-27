Jefferies lifts DoorDash Inc. [DASH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

DoorDash Inc. [NYSE: DASH] price plunged by -4.33 percent to reach at -$2.58. The company report on January 18, 2023 that DoorDash partners with Toronto chef Craig Wong to celebrate Lunar New Year.

Patois launches limited-edition Lunar New Year dish exclusively available on DoorDash until January 30.

DoorDash Canada is pleased to partner with Toronto restaurateur and owner of Chinese-Jamaican fusion restaurant Patois, Craig Wong to celebrate Lunar New Year. As part of the partnership, DoorDash customers will be able to order Soft Shell Crab Long Life Noodle from January 18 until January 30 to ring in the new year.

A sum of 4682938 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.14M shares. DoorDash Inc. shares reached a high of $62.05 and dropped to a low of $56.83 until finishing in the latest session at $56.95.

The one-year DASH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.01. The average equity rating for DASH stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DoorDash Inc. [DASH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DASH shares is $72.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DASH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for DoorDash Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $227 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for DoorDash Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $60, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on DASH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoorDash Inc. is set at 3.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for DASH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for DASH in the course of the last twelve months was 60.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

DASH Stock Performance Analysis:

DoorDash Inc. [DASH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.21. With this latest performance, DASH shares gained by 12.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DASH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.82 for DoorDash Inc. [DASH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.19, while it was recorded at 58.92 for the last single week of trading, and 63.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DoorDash Inc. Fundamentals:

DoorDash Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

DoorDash Inc. [DASH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,097 million, or 86.20% of DASH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DASH stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 35,855,453, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 27,702,191 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.58 billion in DASH stocks shares; and SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, currently with $1.44 billion in DASH stock with ownership of nearly -21.647% of the company’s market capitalization.

231 institutional holders increased their position in DoorDash Inc. [NYSE:DASH] by around 31,822,224 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 35,060,348 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 215,767,591 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 282,650,163 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DASH stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,548,350 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 5,556,220 shares during the same period.