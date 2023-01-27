Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] Revenue clocked in at $2.18 billion, up 8.37% YTD: What’s Next?

Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE: INVH] gained 0.12% on the last trading session, reaching $32.12 price per share at the time. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Invitation Homes Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review fourth quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The conference call will be available via webcast on the Invitation Homes Investor Relations website at www.invh.com.

Invitation Homes Inc. represents 610.85 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.27 billion with the latest information. INVH stock price has been found in the range of $31.895 to $32.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.79M shares, INVH reached a trading volume of 2660333 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVH shares is $34.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Invitation Homes Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Invitation Homes Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $44 to $34, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on INVH stock. On January 03, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for INVH shares from 38 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invitation Homes Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for INVH in the course of the last twelve months was 59.17.

Trading performance analysis for INVH stock

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.81. With this latest performance, INVH shares gained by 7.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.41 for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.99, while it was recorded at 31.82 for the last single week of trading, and 35.06 for the last 200 days.

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.13 and a Gross Margin at +26.16. Invitation Homes Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38.

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invitation Homes Inc. go to 16.62%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]

There are presently around $19,483 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INVH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 98,213,645, which is approximately 12.69% of the company’s market cap and around 0.22% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 79,065,439 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.54 billion in INVH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.89 billion in INVH stock with ownership of nearly 18.119% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invitation Homes Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 263 institutional holders increased their position in Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE:INVH] by around 57,995,047 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 36,714,969 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 511,857,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 606,567,337 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INVH stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,415,097 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 6,053,040 shares during the same period.