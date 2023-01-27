Instinet slashes price target on Under Armour Inc. [UA] – find out why.

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UA] traded at a high on 01/26/23, posting a 0.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.45. The company report on January 25, 2023 that UNDER ARMOUR ANNOUNCES ITS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2023 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL DATE.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) plans to release its third quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec. 31, 2022) results on February 8, 2023, at 6:55 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Following the news release, Under Armour management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to review results.

This call will be webcast live and archived at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2723704 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Under Armour Inc. stands at 3.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.88%.

The market cap for UA stock reached $5.03 billion, with 229.10 million shares outstanding and 192.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, UA reached a trading volume of 2723704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Under Armour Inc. [UA]?

Instinet have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2017, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $28, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on UA stock. On October 26, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for UA shares from 49 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for UA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60.

How has UA stock performed recently?

Under Armour Inc. [UA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.98. With this latest performance, UA shares gained by 21.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.30 for Under Armour Inc. [UA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.02, while it was recorded at 10.42 for the last single week of trading, and 8.78 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +50.58. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.19.

Earnings analysis for Under Armour Inc. [UA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 21.80%.

Insider trade positions for Under Armour Inc. [UA]

There are presently around $1,548 million, or 66.55% of UA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,950,495, which is approximately -6.566% of the company’s market cap and around 15.59% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,268,513 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.01 million in UA stocks shares; and DORSAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $130.62 million in UA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UA] by around 23,926,894 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 34,020,546 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 90,194,346 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,141,786 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UA stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,160,705 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 2,891,558 shares during the same period.