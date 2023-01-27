Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] Revenue clocked in at $935.50 million, up 1.01% YTD: What’s Next?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX: GTE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.93% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.54%. The company report on January 24, 2023 that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Strong Reserves Replacement and Continued Reserves Growth in 2022.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Added Total Company Reserves of 14 MMBOE 1P, 17 MMBOE 2P and 31 MMBOE 3P.

Achieved 126% 1P, 148% 2P and 280% 3P Reserves Replacement.

Over the last 12 months, GTE stock rose by 14.29%. The one-year Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.5.

The market cap for the stock reached $466.49 million, with 367.31 million shares outstanding and 349.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.28M shares, GTE stock reached a trading volume of 4577601 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTE in the course of the last twelve months was 1.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

GTE Stock Performance Analysis:

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.54. With this latest performance, GTE shares gained by 4.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.77 for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0095, while it was recorded at 0.9636 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2937 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.50 and a Gross Margin at +40.15. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.55.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $121 million, or 36.37% of GTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTE stocks are: GMT CAPITAL CORP with ownership of 20,115,309, which is approximately -3.977% of the company’s market cap and around 2.42% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 17,783,124 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.78 million in GTE stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $7.39 million in GTE stock with ownership of nearly -16.954% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX:GTE] by around 15,477,509 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 11,820,924 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 93,762,191 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,060,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTE stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,536,376 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 234,660 shares during the same period.