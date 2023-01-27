GlycoMimetics Inc. [GLYC] Revenue clocked in at $0.09 million, up 10.56% YTD: What’s Next?

GlycoMimetics Inc. [NASDAQ: GLYC] traded at a high on 01/26/23, posting a 8.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.35. The company report on December 12, 2022 that GlycoMimetics Announces New Uproleselan Clinical Data in Both Frontline Unfit and Treated Secondary Acute Myeloid Leukemia presented at ASH Annual Meeting.

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLYC), a late clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing glycobiology-based therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases, today announced results from two investigator-sponsored trials studying uproleselan in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). These results were presented at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.

“We are excited to share initial results from these two investigator-sponsored trials of uproleselan. The studies describe safety and preliminary efficacy in frontline unfit and treated secondary AML populations not previously studied with this novel investigational agent,” said Edwin Rock, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer. “These presentations provide the first uproleselan clinical data in AML generated outside of company-sponsored studies. We thank the investigators and patients for their efforts and consent, respectively, to show how adding uproleselan to existing therapies may benefit people with heterogeneous forms of AML.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4578695 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of GlycoMimetics Inc. stands at 11.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.44%.

The market cap for GLYC stock reached $174.97 million, with 52.42 million shares outstanding and 51.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 711.86K shares, GLYC reached a trading volume of 4578695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GlycoMimetics Inc. [GLYC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLYC shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLYC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for GlycoMimetics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2019, representing the official price target for GlycoMimetics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $5, while SunTrust kept a Hold rating on GLYC stock. On August 05, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for GLYC shares from 20 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GlycoMimetics Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLYC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1889.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

How has GLYC stock performed recently?

GlycoMimetics Inc. [GLYC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.37. With this latest performance, GLYC shares gained by 47.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 369.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 196.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLYC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.06 for GlycoMimetics Inc. [GLYC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.42, while it was recorded at 3.01 for the last single week of trading, and 1.13 for the last 200 days.

GlycoMimetics Inc. [GLYC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

Insider trade positions for GlycoMimetics Inc. [GLYC]

There are presently around $87 million, or 53.40% of GLYC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLYC stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 9,544,262, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 9,089,041 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.45 million in GLYC stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $6.67 million in GLYC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in GlycoMimetics Inc. [NASDAQ:GLYC] by around 115,739 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 740,578 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 25,089,739 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,946,056 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLYC stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,062 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 219,754 shares during the same period.