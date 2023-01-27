For Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL], Analyst sees a rise to $50. What next?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE: RCL] closed the trading session at $63.93 on 01/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $62.98, while the highest price level was $64.70. The company report on January 20, 2023 that Royal Caribbean Group to hold conference call on business update, fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, to provide a business update and discuss fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. The call will be simultaneously webcast on the company’s investor relations website, www.rclinvestor.com. A replay of the webcast will remain available at the same website for 30 days following the call.

About Royal Caribbean Group Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is one of the leading cruise companies in the world with a global fleet of 64 ships traveling to more than 1,000 destinations around the world. Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three award-winning cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises, and it is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, the brands have an additional 10 ships on order as of December 31, 2022. Learn more at www.royalcaribbeangroup.com or www.rclinvestor.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 29.33 percent and weekly performance of 5.18 percent. The stock has been moved at 83.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 28.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 25.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.29M shares, RCL reached to a volume of 2547709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $67.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $106 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on RCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.36.

RCL stock trade performance evaluation

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.18. With this latest performance, RCL shares gained by 28.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.03 for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.21, while it was recorded at 63.63 for the last single week of trading, and 51.41 for the last 200 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -248.82 and a Gross Margin at -159.51. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -343.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.26.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,778 million, or 73.90% of RCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 29,752,966, which is approximately 0.009% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,631,679 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.51 billion in RCL stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.47 billion in RCL stock with ownership of nearly 45.193% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 274 institutional holders increased their position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE:RCL] by around 19,705,209 shares. Additionally, 261 investors decreased positions by around 15,664,961 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 148,868,627 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,238,797 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCL stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,870,912 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 1,632,212 shares during the same period.