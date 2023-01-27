For Ouster Inc. [OUST], Analyst sees a drop to $1.70. What next?

Ouster Inc. [NYSE: OUST] gained 10.08% or 0.12 points to close at $1.31 with a heavy trading volume of 2614471 shares. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Velodyne Lidar Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders to February 3, 2023.

98% of Votes in Favor of Proposed Merger; 1.3% of Outstanding Shares Required to Approve Merger.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced that the Special Meeting of Stockholders (“Special Meeting”) to approve the proposed merger with Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) and related matters was convened and adjourned without conducting any business. The Special Meeting will reconvene at 9:00 a.m. PT on February 3, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $1.21, the shares rose to $1.33 and dropped to $1.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OUST points out that the company has recorded -22.94% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -72.37% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, OUST reached to a volume of 2614471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ouster Inc. [OUST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OUST shares is $3.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OUST stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Ouster Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $5 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Ouster Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Buy rating on OUST stock. On July 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for OUST shares from 6 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ouster Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for OUST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16.

Trading performance analysis for OUST stock

Ouster Inc. [OUST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.96. With this latest performance, OUST shares gained by 47.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OUST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.04 for Ouster Inc. [OUST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1395, while it was recorded at 1.2160 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6629 for the last 200 days.

Ouster Inc. [OUST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ouster Inc. [OUST] shares currently have an operating margin of -296.95 and a Gross Margin at +27.06. Ouster Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -279.89.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.94.

Ouster Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

Ouster Inc. [OUST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OUST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ouster Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ouster Inc. [OUST]

There are presently around $70 million, or 29.90% of OUST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OUST stocks are: TAO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 11,253,152, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,373,938 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.28 million in OUST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.62 million in OUST stock with ownership of nearly -6.627% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ouster Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Ouster Inc. [NYSE:OUST] by around 3,699,147 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 7,338,569 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 42,174,833 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,212,549 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OUST stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,456,481 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 4,284,485 shares during the same period.