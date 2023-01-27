Foot Locker Inc. [FL] stock Upgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $36

Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE: FL] gained 6.36% or 2.59 points to close at $43.30 with a heavy trading volume of 4267697 shares. The company report on November 29, 2022 that FOOT LOCKER, INC. ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP TEAM CHANGES.

Frank Bracken Named Chief Commercial Officer; Elliott Rodgers Joins Company as Chief Operations Officer.

Andrew Page to Step Down as Chief Financial Officer Following Fourth Quarter Earnings Report; Company Commences Search for Successor.

It opened the trading session at $41.26, the shares rose to $43.34 and dropped to $41.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FL points out that the company has recorded 59.19% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -81.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, FL reached to a volume of 4267697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Foot Locker Inc. [FL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FL shares is $39.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Foot Locker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Foot Locker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on FL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foot Locker Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for FL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.80.

Trading performance analysis for FL stock

Foot Locker Inc. [FL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.27. With this latest performance, FL shares gained by 22.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.89 for Foot Locker Inc. [FL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.46, while it was recorded at 39.99 for the last single week of trading, and 32.74 for the last 200 days.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Foot Locker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Foot Locker Inc. [FL]

There are presently around $3,830 million, or 97.10% of FL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FL stocks are: VESA EQUITY INVESTMENT S.A R.L. with ownership of 12,350,716, which is approximately -3.134% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,469,502 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $410.03 million in FL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $403.56 million in FL stock with ownership of nearly -8.054% of the company’s market capitalization.

135 institutional holders increased their position in Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE:FL] by around 8,709,137 shares. Additionally, 201 investors decreased positions by around 13,686,772 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 66,059,619 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,455,528 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FL stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,925,476 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,857,330 shares during the same period.