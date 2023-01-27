Fluor Corporation [FLR] moved down -1.03: Why It’s Important

Fluor Corporation [NYSE: FLR] loss -1.03% or -0.38 points to close at $36.66 with a heavy trading volume of 2388541 shares. The company report on January 12, 2023 that Fluor Joint Venture Selected for A27 HHZ Everdingen-Hooipolder Roadway Project in the Netherlands.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that its joint venture with Ballast Nedam, ALSÉÉN, signed the contract with the Ministry of Public Works and Water Management (Rijkswaterstaat) to perform design, construction and maintenance services for the A27 motorway project from Everdingen to Hooipolder in the Netherlands. Fluor will book its share of the $436 million (€414 million) contract in the first quarter of 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005800/en/.

It opened the trading session at $37.47, the shares rose to $37.7191 and dropped to $36.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FLR points out that the company has recorded 46.52% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -85.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, FLR reached to a volume of 2388541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fluor Corporation [FLR]:

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Fluor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $30 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Fluor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on FLR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fluor Corporation is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLR in the course of the last twelve months was 30.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for FLR stock

Fluor Corporation [FLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.98. With this latest performance, FLR shares gained by 4.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.40 for Fluor Corporation [FLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.40, while it was recorded at 36.56 for the last single week of trading, and 28.63 for the last 200 days.

Fluor Corporation [FLR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fluor Corporation [FLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.52 and a Gross Margin at +3.15. Fluor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.49.

Fluor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Fluor Corporation [FLR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fluor Corporation go to 22.12%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fluor Corporation [FLR]

There are presently around $4,964 million, or 99.20% of FLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,252,724, which is approximately -3.903% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 14,104,877 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $517.09 million in FLR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $504.46 million in FLR stock with ownership of nearly 1.554% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fluor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in Fluor Corporation [NYSE:FLR] by around 12,784,641 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 9,897,001 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 112,722,863 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,404,505 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLR stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,367,078 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 2,645,762 shares during the same period.