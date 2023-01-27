F-star Therapeutics Inc. [FSTX] Stock trading around $4.33 per share: What’s Next?

F-star Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FSTX] traded at a low on 01/26/23, posting a -26.24 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.33. The company report on January 26, 2023 that invoX Pharma and F-star Therapeutics issue Joint Statement.

invoX Pharma (“invoX”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (“Sino Biopharm”) (HKEX 1177 HK), and F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (“F-star”) (NASDAQ:FSTX), today issued the following statement regarding their pending transaction in response to a media report:.

The parties continue working together in active discussions with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (“CFIUS”) about the terms of a mitigation agreement to address CFIUS’s concerns regarding potential national security risks posed by the transaction. The parties are actively negotiating with CFIUS regarding the definitive terms of such mitigation agreement in order to permit the removal of CFIUS’s Interim Order and the completion of the transaction by the Expiration Date, which is 5:00 pm., Eastern Time, on January 31, 2023, unless extended.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5266409 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of F-star Therapeutics Inc. stands at 21.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.47%.

The market cap for FSTX stock reached $94.26 million, with 21.86 million shares outstanding and 21.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 397.33K shares, FSTX reached a trading volume of 5266409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about F-star Therapeutics Inc. [FSTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSTX shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSTX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for F-star Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for F-star Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F-star Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64.

How has FSTX stock performed recently?

F-star Therapeutics Inc. [FSTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.83. With this latest performance, FSTX shares dropped by -20.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.71 for F-star Therapeutics Inc. [FSTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.54, while it was recorded at 5.61 for the last single week of trading, and 5.19 for the last 200 days.

F-star Therapeutics Inc. [FSTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

F-star Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Insider trade positions for F-star Therapeutics Inc. [FSTX]

There are presently around $30 million, or 46.10% of FSTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSTX stocks are: ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 751,889, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; ATLAS VENTURE LIFE SCIENCE ADVISORS, LLC, holding 599,524 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.6 million in FSTX stocks shares; and DAFNA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $2.5 million in FSTX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

32 institutional holders increased their position in F-star Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FSTX] by around 1,652,466 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 1,914,828 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 3,359,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,926,445 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSTX stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 827,834 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 273,920 shares during the same period.