Express Inc. [EXPR] moved up 6.80: Why It’s Important

Express Inc. [NYSE: EXPR] surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.15 during the day while it closed the day at $1.10. The company report on January 25, 2023 that Express, Inc. Announces Closing of Transaction to Initiate Strategic Partnership With WHP Global.

$260 million in gross proceeds immediately strengthens EXPR balance sheet.

Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) (the “Company” or “EXPR”), today announced that it has completed the previously announced transaction with WHP Global (“WHP”), a leading global brand management firm. The mutually transformative strategic partnership advances the Company’s omnichannel platform which is expected to drive accelerated, long-term growth through the acquisition and operation of a portfolio of brands. EXPR and WHP have also formed an intellectual property joint venture (the “IP JV”) intended to scale the Express brand through new domestic category licensing and international expansion opportunities.

Express Inc. stock has also gained 12.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EXPR stock has declined by -16.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -36.78% and gained 7.84% year-on date.

The market cap for EXPR stock reached $72.86 million, with 68.27 million shares outstanding and 65.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, EXPR reached a trading volume of 5001276 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Express Inc. [EXPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPR shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Express Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price from $7 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2017, representing the official price target for Express Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $6, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on EXPR stock. On June 02, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for EXPR shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Express Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04.

EXPR stock trade performance evaluation

Express Inc. [EXPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.24. With this latest performance, EXPR shares gained by 19.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.12 for Express Inc. [EXPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1325, while it was recorded at 1.0480 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8426 for the last 200 days.

Express Inc. [EXPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Express Inc. [EXPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.01 and a Gross Margin at +29.86. Express Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -262.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.92.

Express Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Express Inc. [EXPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $36 million, or 49.30% of EXPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPR stocks are: TOWLE & CO with ownership of 4,822,073, which is approximately -5.176% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,946,237 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.34 million in EXPR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.9 million in EXPR stock with ownership of nearly 12.856% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Express Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Express Inc. [NYSE:EXPR] by around 5,272,750 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 9,157,254 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 18,288,928 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,718,932 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPR stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,347,743 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 4,924,465 shares during the same period.