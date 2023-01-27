Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] Revenue clocked in at $13.12 billion, up 9.06% YTD: What’s Next?

Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EQH] jumped around 0.59 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $31.30 at the close of the session, up 1.92%. The company report on January 25, 2023 that Equitable Holdings, Inc. Schedules Announcement of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The company will host a conference call webcast on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

The conference call webcast, along with additional earnings materials, will be accessible on the company’s investor relations website at ir.equitableholdings.com.

Equitable Holdings Inc. stock is now 9.06% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EQH Stock saw the intraday high of $31.325 and lowest of $30.64 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.13, which means current price is +10.48% above from all time high which was touched on 01/26/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, EQH reached a trading volume of 2625646 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQH shares is $38.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Equitable Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $34 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Equitable Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on EQH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitable Holdings Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.43.

How has EQH stock performed recently?

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.64. With this latest performance, EQH shares gained by 9.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.83 for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.12, while it was recorded at 30.68 for the last single week of trading, and 29.03 for the last 200 days.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.68. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.15.

Earnings analysis for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitable Holdings Inc. go to 2.61%.

Insider trade positions for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]

There are presently around $10,822 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,734,736, which is approximately -4.89% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 33,106,476 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 billion in EQH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $952.16 million in EQH stock with ownership of nearly -2.484% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equitable Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 203 institutional holders increased their position in Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EQH] by around 26,287,153 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 24,794,568 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 294,669,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 345,751,438 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQH stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,609,913 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 3,464,814 shares during the same period.