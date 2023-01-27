Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] Is Currently -0.49 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE: LLY] loss -0.49% on the last trading session, reaching $348.01 price per share at the time. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Lilly Supports Direct Relief’s Efforts To Expand Access to Medicines by Improving Cold Chain Capacity.

Direct Relief:

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) and Direct Relief today announced a new initiative to expand access to medicines in low- and middle-income countries by boosting cold chain capacity in 17 countries. Supported by $1.15M in funding from Lilly, Direct Relief will purchase and install an estimated 150 medical-grade refrigeration units at 25 Life for a Child (LFAC) partner facilities in Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean and Southeast Asia.

Eli Lilly and Company represents 950.18 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $335.46 billion with the latest information. LLY stock price has been found in the range of $346.73 to $352.18.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, LLY reached a trading volume of 2567956 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLY shares is $389.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Eli Lilly and Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $335 to $363. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Eli Lilly and Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $341, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on LLY stock. On April 06, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LLY shares from 265 to 364.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eli Lilly and Company is set at 12.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for LLY in the course of the last twelve months was 129.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for LLY stock

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.87. With this latest performance, LLY shares dropped by -5.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.21 for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 360.73, while it was recorded at 346.48 for the last single week of trading, and 327.25 for the last 200 days.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Eli Lilly and Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eli Lilly and Company go to 17.86%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]

There are presently around $285,382 million, or 84.80% of LLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLY stocks are: LILLY ENDOWMENT INC with ownership of 102,948,810, which is approximately -0.795% of the company’s market cap and around 10.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 73,499,168 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.58 billion in LLY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $22.31 billion in LLY stock with ownership of nearly -0.645% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,141 institutional holders increased their position in Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE:LLY] by around 26,572,241 shares. Additionally, 1,039 investors decreased positions by around 24,498,605 shares, while 456 investors held positions by with 768,969,015 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 820,039,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLY stock had 188 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,576,828 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 1,865,029 shares during the same period.