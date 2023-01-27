EHang Holdings Limited [EH] Stock trading around $13.48 per share: What’s Next?

EHang Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EH] jumped around 2.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $13.48 at the close of the session, up 17.83%. The company report on December 23, 2022 that EHang Announces Strategic Partnership and Investment with Qingdao West Coast New Area.

EHang Holdings Limited stock is now 57.11% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EH Stock saw the intraday high of $13.59 and lowest of $11.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.00, which means current price is +58.22% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, EH reached a trading volume of 3635114 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EHang Holdings Limited [EH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EH shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for EHang Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for EHang Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on EH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EHang Holdings Limited is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for EH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 159.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

How has EH stock performed recently?

EHang Holdings Limited [EH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.24. With this latest performance, EH shares gained by 107.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 95.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.62 for EHang Holdings Limited [EH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.37, while it was recorded at 11.87 for the last single week of trading, and 7.45 for the last 200 days.

EHang Holdings Limited [EH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EHang Holdings Limited [EH] shares currently have an operating margin of -583.97 and a Gross Margin at +63.43. EHang Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -552.68.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -103.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.58.

EHang Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for EHang Holdings Limited [EH]

There are presently around $103 million, or 21.30% of EH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EH stocks are: AXIM PLANNING & WEALTH with ownership of 2,383,742, which is approximately 9.511% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,292,977 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.43 million in EH stocks shares; and CARMIGNAC GESTION, currently with $16.39 million in EH stock with ownership of nearly -45.196% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EHang Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in EHang Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:EH] by around 974,044 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 2,034,853 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 4,655,443 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,664,340 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EH stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 244,597 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 580,124 shares during the same period.