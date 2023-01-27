DA Davidson lifts Customers Bancorp Inc. [CUBI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Customers Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: CUBI] loss -15.95% on the last trading session, reaching $26.76 price per share at the time. The company report on January 25, 2023 that Customers Bancorp Reports Results for Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Customers Bancorp Inc. represents 32.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $808.15 million with the latest information. CUBI stock price has been found in the range of $25.13 to $31.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 331.94K shares, CUBI reached a trading volume of 2739704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Customers Bancorp Inc. [CUBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CUBI shares is $46.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CUBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Customers Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Customers Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $72 to $80, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Outperform rating on CUBI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Customers Bancorp Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for CUBI in the course of the last twelve months was 2.75.

Trading performance analysis for CUBI stock

Customers Bancorp Inc. [CUBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.40. With this latest performance, CUBI shares dropped by -5.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.99 for Customers Bancorp Inc. [CUBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.81, while it was recorded at 30.73 for the last single week of trading, and 34.79 for the last 200 days.

Customers Bancorp Inc. [CUBI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Customers Bancorp Inc. [CUBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.94. Customers Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.86.

Customers Bancorp Inc. [CUBI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Customers Bancorp Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Customers Bancorp Inc. [CUBI]

There are presently around $746 million, or 87.80% of CUBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CUBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,830,326, which is approximately 1.573% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 2,338,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.59 million in CUBI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $55.53 million in CUBI stock with ownership of nearly 3.047% of the company’s market capitalization.

107 institutional holders increased their position in Customers Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:CUBI] by around 3,050,022 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 3,179,932 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 21,664,390 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,894,344 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUBI stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,009,172 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,250,088 shares during the same period.