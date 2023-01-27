Credit Suisse slashes price target on Fastly Inc. [FSLY] – find out why.

Fastly Inc. [NYSE: FSLY] jumped around 0.33 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.28 at the close of the session, up 3.32%. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Fastly to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), the world’s fastest global edge cloud platform, will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 after market close on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Fastly will host an investor conference call that day to discuss its results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

Fastly Inc. stock is now 25.52% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FSLY Stock saw the intraday high of $10.50 and lowest of $9.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.99, which means current price is +28.98% above from all time high which was touched on 01/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, FSLY reached a trading volume of 2662670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fastly Inc. [FSLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSLY shares is $10.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSLY stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Fastly Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $17.50 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Fastly Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $12, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on FSLY stock. On February 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FSLY shares from 42 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fastly Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.49.

How has FSLY stock performed recently?

Fastly Inc. [FSLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.05. With this latest performance, FSLY shares gained by 29.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.58 for Fastly Inc. [FSLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.16, while it was recorded at 10.27 for the last single week of trading, and 10.79 for the last 200 days.

Fastly Inc. [FSLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fastly Inc. [FSLY] shares currently have an operating margin of -61.11 and a Gross Margin at +51.09. Fastly Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -62.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.18.

Fastly Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings analysis for Fastly Inc. [FSLY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fastly Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Fastly Inc. [FSLY]

There are presently around $773 million, or 63.00% of FSLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,899,919, which is approximately 5.65% of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, holding 9,916,313 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $101.94 million in FSLY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $92.65 million in FSLY stock with ownership of nearly 5.285% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fastly Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Fastly Inc. [NYSE:FSLY] by around 7,921,918 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 12,151,879 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 55,153,036 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,226,833 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSLY stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,194,401 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 4,739,912 shares during the same period.